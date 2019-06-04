Exit iTunes: The End of An Era

I'm saddened, appalled and depressed (well not quite depressed). It was announced yesterday that Apple is discontinuing their iTunes platform due to decline in use of the program by music and media users who favor other multiple music and media streaming services and apps. Apple claims the 18 year old platform is now becoming obsolete.

I don't know about you but I love, love, love iTunes. I love the fact that I can create and control my own playlists along with shuffling them up. I also still own three Ipod devices as I like having a separate device for my music rather than loading everything onto my phone. Now Apple says they are going to take iTunes' features and split them among three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. Hopefully, these apps can provide the type of service and features iTunes did and I'm hoping I can import my current iTunes library onto one of the new apps. If not, it's going to take months and months to build back up my library.

Call me old fashioned but I say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. What do you think? Are you sad to see iTunes go or are you ready for the next new, biggest and better thing?