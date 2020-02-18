Experience the Jeep® Brand at Butternut Mountain

Friday, Feb. 21st – Sunday, Feb. 23 come check out the 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon, the 2020 North American International Truck of the YearTM, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee at Butternut Mountain, 380 State Road, Great Barrington. While there, enter to Win $75K towards toward the winner’s choice of an FCA vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.

Visitors can also take a fun winter photo, grab a hot cocoa, enter to win gear from Rossingol, and speak to an experienced product specialist at the Jeep® space to receive a complimentary branded gift while supplies last. The event taking place Friday through Sunday will take place from 10am-5pm each day.

(press release sent to WSBS from Coyne PR for online and on-air use, article image taken from Jeep's Facebook page)