Facebook Friday: SOS Memorabilia To Be Given Away

We know how much Sounds of Summer attendees love winning t-shirts. We also know that some folks didn't have luck on their side this past season and weren't able to go home with an official Sounds of Summer t-shirt. Well, I have news for you. I found some brand new Sounds of Summer t-shirts from this past summer and we will be giving away two t-shirts to one lucky winner this Friday morning at 7:50 courtesy of the Facebook Friday contest.

So how do you get in the running to win? It's easy, all you have to do is like us on the WSBS Facebook page and we could be shouting out your name come Friday morning. So make sure you like us now. Plus these are the official staff shirts which weren't available to the public at the concerts. If you didn't win on cornhole, here's your second chance at a shirt and good luck!