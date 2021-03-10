A Distinguished Lecture In Lovely Lenox

The Lenox Library on Main Street is proud to present their 14th season of stimulating discussions and conversations featuring notable personalities who have made significant contributions to the local community and beyond. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these lectures will be featured on line via Zoom. To access the link, log on to the library's web site by going here OR check out their Facebook page.

On Sunday, March 21st, award winning photographer Gregory Crewdson will take center stage as he discusses his photographic skills to a captivating audience. He bases his work alongside paintings of Edward Hopper and has been influenced by films directed by the legendary Alfred Hitchcock and the creative projects of David Lynch. these efforts have been paralleled to a silent psychological interzone that borders the everyday and uncanny moments in life.

The Brooklyn, New York native's photos have been crafted with meticulous attention to detail as a blend of orchestration, light, color and production enhances every offering with an accent of dreamlike sequences, mystery and suspense. Sounds intriguing if you ask me. Mr. Crewdson graduated from SUNY Purchase and The Yale University School of Art where he serves as the director of graduate studies at the New Haven, Connecticut based campus.

His career has spanned over three decades as some of his works have been highly recognized including Natural Wonder, Cathedral of The Pines and Beneath The Roses.as they were proudly displayed at various museums in Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and New Zealand. His work was also featured in a 2012 documentary entitled "Gregory Crewdson: Brief Encounters" directed by Ben Shapiro.

The 4 pm lecture is FREE and open to the public as this presentation is courtesy of donations from speakers, donors and The Lenox Library Association. For more information on future events, call (413) 637-0197.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Lenox Library for on-air and on-line usage)