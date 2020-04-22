Financial Assistance For Small Businesses

The Community Development of South Berkshire is teaming up with Local initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and Citizens Bank as they have put together a Small Business Recovery Grant Program that will provide much needed relief to area merchants who have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These grants will be available to all Bay State businesses that will help weather the immediate financial impact of closures and social distancing measures that are intended to slow the Corona Virus impact. Applications for these grants are now being accepted until 12 NOON, FRIDAY, APRIL 24TH.

The program will offer up to $10,000 for small Massachusetts businesses that have in business for a minimum of 2 years who are experiencing emergency cash flow needs as they will be able to limit layoffs, avoid gaps in employee benefits and insurance, mitigate economic stability along with increasing the likelihood of business survival.

You can log on to the LISC web site by going here. Applicants must also provide specific documentation as additional information will be displayed on the attached link.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce for on-air and on-line usage)