Fire Hydrant Flushing Notice

The Great Barrington Fire District Water Department will be conducting its spring fire hydrant flushing program between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on weekdays during this month of April. This procedure is necessary to remove sediment build-up from the water mains and to check fire hydrants are in good working order in case of emergencies.

During the hydrant flushing you may experience a discoloration of the water in your home or business. It is recommended users run the tap water for five or 10 minutes, preferably from the tub spout, and it will clear up. Before doing any laundry or other projects, make sure the tap water is running clear. The water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions about the flushing program, please contact the Great Barrington Fire District Water Department at 413-528-0133.

(press release sent to WSBS from The Great Barrington Fire District Prudential Committee for online and on-air use)