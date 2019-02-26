Former Columbine Principal Coming to GB

The tragedy at Columbine redefined the nation. Frank DeAngelis, former principal of Columbine High School, well tell his story from the events through the aftermath, revealing the leadership lessons he learned in the focus of an international firestorm. Frank is now called upon nationally and internationally as a consultant and speaker on recovery after a school tragedy.

This event takes place at Monument Mountain Regional High School (in the auditorium), 600 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington on Wednesday, May 22 at 7:00 P.M.

This presentation is open to representatives from emergency management, law enforcement, fire, EMS, healthcare, public health, regional emergency planning committee members, education, houses of worship, and municipalities.

For questions, call Heather Barbieri at (413) 854-9656. There is no fee to attend, however, registration is required by going here

This presentation is in collaboration with Southern Berkshire Regional Emergency Planning Committee.

