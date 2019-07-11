Former Yankees Pitcher Dies at His Home in GB

From The Associated Press

Jim Bouton, the former New York Yankees pitcher who shocked and angered the conservative baseball world with the tell-all book 'Ball Four,' has died as his home in Great Barrington at the age of 80. Bouton's family said he died at the home he shared with wife Paula Kurman. He fought a brain disease linked to dementia and was in hospice care.

