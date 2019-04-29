Free Ice Cream, Stories, Fun and More in GB

Here's a fun after school event not to missed as it is geared toward kids and folks of all ages. Who doesn't love free ice cream, stories, art, fun and more? Stories, Smiles, Art & Ice Cream free interactive one-day pop-up event will feature hands-on creative activities, and free ice cream. Limited space available. There will be free ice cream for the first 100 Art + Ice Cream participants. The event takes place Thursday, May 2 from 2:00-5:00pm at SoCo Creamery located at 5 Railroad Street in Great Barrington. You can find have all of the specifics in the press release below.

The public is invited to share ice cream stories, sit for a funny mustache portrait, and make a drawing to exchange for a scoop of your favorite flavor. The ArtWeek event is presented by Change Playground and hosted by SoCo Creamery.

“Everybody has an ice cream story,” states SoCo owner, Erik Bruun. “Ice cream represents nostalgia - the rosebud moments in a person’s life - like the charms on a bracelet.”

Change Playground’s Stories, Smiles, Art & Ice Cream event offers a fun and interactive way for people of all ages to share those stories. Not only will participants be able to engage creatively at the event, Change Playground will feature the stories and drawings on Change Playground’s Art + Ice Cream blog and social media channels.

Co-founder, Gabrielle Senza explains, “Our aim is to create lasting memories around creative engagement. When people are able to connect with others through storytelling and art-making, a powerful sense of belonging occurs. And when you add ice cream into the mix, you’re bound to spark joy!”

An exhibition of ice cream-inspired drawings and paintings by Gabrielle Senza will be on display at the scoop shop for the month of May. Small mixed media works from the artist’s 30 Days of Ice Cream series feature colorful ice cream cones and playful abstractions, as well as portraits from her days as “The Ice Cream Lady” when she drove an ice cream truck.

