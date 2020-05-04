Free Webinars for Nonprofits This Week

Great Barrington – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is hosting two free webinars for nonprofits during the first week of May. The workshops are designed to address current challenges presented by remote working conditions.

On Tuesday, May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Charles Baldwin will present “Access Now.” Baldwin is the Program Officer for the Mass Cultural Council’s Universal Participation (UP) Initiative, which provides resources for organizations seeking to develop inclusive and equitable tools for policy development and community engagement. He will talk about what accessibility means now in our digital environment. A mix of resources, strategies, and obligations will be discussed to support the nonprofit sector.

On Friday, May 8, from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m, educator Christine Singer will lead a webinar on “Team & Morale Building During Challenging Times.” Participants will celebrate new skills and heroic efforts, examine new conflicts that may be keeping staff from bringing their best selves to the work environment, and identify ten ways of boosting morale. Christine Singer has more than 37 years of leadership experience in nonprofit management, organizational development and workforce development.

You can get more information and registration details by going here.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires for online and on air use)