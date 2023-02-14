I was recently looking through some local Berkshire County Facebook groups and I recently came across a conversation that really sparked some fun memories and nostalgia for me. In the conversation, the group members were recalling all of the Friendly's locations that once were in Pittsfield. Most of the people that responded believed there were a total of five locations in Pittsfield including the following:

North Street

South Street

Elm Street

West Housatonic Street

Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield

I did not grow up in Pittsfield so my question is, did they get that right? Were there five locations in Pittsfield at one time or were there more? Some of the folks are saying the Lenox location was technically a Pittsfield location. Other Friendly's locations that I know for sure existed at one time in the Berkshires were Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams. The North Adams one I remember well. It was on State Road and I spent many nights there with high school friends. It was a great hang-out where we had fun, felt safe, and enjoyed some delicious ice cream.

There were also comments on the Facebook chat that there may have been a Friendly's location in Adams and in Williamstown along with a second location in North Adams. Fill me in, is it true that there were more of them in the northern Berkshires once upon a time? These locations could have been before my time. It's fun to think about all of the Friendly' locations that Berkshire County once had but it's also sad to know that there is only one sole location remaining which of course is the Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield spot. So my question for the folks that remember back to the early days of Friendly's in the Berkshires is how many were there in Berkshire County? Now, this is some fun conversation.

