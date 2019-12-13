Fulcrum Enterprises to Host Community Outreach Meeting

From the Town of Great Barrington

Notice is hereby given that Fulcrum Enterprises, LLC shall host a Community Outreach Meeting for a proposed Marijuana Establishment on Dec. 30, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 249 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The proposed Indoor Marijuana Cultivator and Marijuana Product Manufacturer is anticipated to be located at 22 Van Deusenville Road, Great Barrington, MA. There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

Note: Due to state regulations governing adult-use cannabis establishments and the required timing for community outreach, Fulcrum must renew its community outreach efforts.

