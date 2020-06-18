GB: Brown Bridge Construction Begins Soon

Construction on the Great Barrington Brown Bridge gets under way in late June or early July.

Work on the span at the North end of Main Street is expected to take up to 18 months, but the bridge will remain open to two-way traffic during construction. The lanes will be narrowed to provide adequate workspace safety and staging areas for materials. Traffic management will be in place.

MIG Corp. of Westborough is the contractor for the project. Work includes repairs to the steel structure, concrete decking, and cleaning and painting. This is a state project, as Routes 23, 7 and 41 — all shared by the bridge — are state highways.

Town staff have held a pre-construction meeting and will continue to provide periodic public updates as work progresses.

Questions about the project may be directed to the town Department of Public Works, (413) 528-0867.