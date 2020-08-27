GB Cancels Outdoor Concert Series at Gazebo

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town has suspended its live, free summer concert series at the Town Hall gazebo bandstand.

The state's COVID-19 guidelines -- which limit outdoor gatherings to 50 people -- have created logistical challenges for the organizers. A seating reservation system was briefly attempted, but was deemed insufficient to ensure an enjoyable experience for all.

The town manager and health inspector were involved in lengthy discussions over the bandstand concerts.

"To keep the total number of people at 50 or less, we've discovered there is no effective way to host the concerts that is not disruptive and intrusive," said Lee Rogers, who coordinates the summer music series. "This was not a decision that we made hastily. Thanks for your support and understanding, and we hope to be able to bring live music back to the gazebo again soon."

The town has already hosted several outdoor concerts at the venue; future events have been canceled.