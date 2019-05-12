GB Construction Update for Week of May 13

Here's the latest downtown construction update that we received from Betsy Andrus when she stopped by the station this past Friday.

During the week of Monday, May 13, contractors will be installing curbs and sidewalks on Railroad Street as well as on Bridge, Elm and School streets. Work will begin at 6:00 a.m. The streets will be open to traffic, with police officers directing traffic when necessary.

All inquiries can be directed to the Great Barrington Department of Public Works at (413) 528-0867 or svandeusen@townofgb.org.