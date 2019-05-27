GB Construction Update For Week of May 27

Next week there will be work on Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29. This work will include sidewalk/coal chute modifications on Railroad Street and various minor work project wide. Work will begin daily at 6:00 am. The streets will be open to traffic, with police officers directing traffic when necessary.

There will not be work on Thursday, May 30 or Friday, may 31 during the Berkshire International Film Festival.

All inquiries can be directed to the Town's Department of Public Works at (413) 528-0867, or email: svandeusen@townofgb.org