GB Construction Update: Week of June 24

Downtown construction work during the week of June 24 includes an overnight parking ban on several downtown side streets, from Tuesday, June 25-Friday, June 28, to accommodate overnight road work.

During this week, paving operations will be taking place on Railroad Street and the upper Railroad Street parking lot, Elm Street, Bridge Street, Church Street and School Street. Portions of these streets may be closed to traffic temporarily, with police officers directing traffic when necessary. Work includes finishing all sidewalks and adding the top course of blacktop to the streets.

Work will begin daily at 6:00 a.m., except on those days during the parking ban when work may begin even earlier.

All inquiries can be directed to the Town’s Department of Public Works at (413) 528-0867, or email svandeusen@townofgb.org.