GB COVID-19 Update: Mar. 16

From the Town of Great Barrington

Today the Town has again updated its policies and procedures to reduce residents’ risk of exposure to, or transmission of, the COVID-19 virus.

March 16, 2020

Town buildings remain open for now, but all programming/classes will be suspended until further notice. Non-essential town board meetings are suspended and virtual/online participation may soon be implemented.

The Claire Teague Senior Center will discontinue congregate meals effective immediately. Seniors in need will be provided a pre-packaged meal for pickup, as available. Contact the Center one day in advance to arrange for pick-up: (413) 528-1881

The Great Barrington libraries will remain open but the Children’s Rooms will be closed. Visits to the library are limited to 20 minutes and public computer access will remain limited to 1-hour for those in need.

We encourage residents to pay taxes online, or use the newly installed tax bill drop box in front of Town Hall. There is no additional fee for online payments when paying by check.

As of today, the town is stepping up its use of the CodeRED alert system, so residents and those who work in town are asked to register or update their CodeRED emergency notification registration. Make sure that cell phones, home phones, email and text alerts are enabled. Visit townofgb.org to sign-up or text gbalert to 99411 to get the app. Duplicate CodeRED registrations will be automatically deleted, so there’s no harm in registering again. If you have problems registering email: ksmith@townofgb.org

Residents are asked to use the 2-1-1 number for updated statewide information regarding state-level actions.

The Town reminds residents and businesses to abide by the Massachusetts State of Emergency Order by limiting gatherings to no more than 25 and prohibiting on-site consumption of food or drink at bars and restaurants.

Finally, please stay home if you are sick to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.