GB Downtown Construction Update for Week of Apr. 29

Here's the latest Great Barrington downtown construction update that we received from Betsy Andrus of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce when she stopped by the station this past Friday.

During the week of Apr. 29, contractors will work on pouring new sidewalks and installing curbs on Bridge, Elm, Church and School Streets. The streets should remain open to traffic with police officers directing traffic when necessary. The town thanks you for your continued patience.

All inquiries can be directed to the Town’s Department of Public Works at (413) 528-0867, or via email to svandeusen@townofgb.org.

