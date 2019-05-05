GB & Egremont Construction Update For Week of May 6

Here's the latest Great Barrington downtown construction update that we received from Betsy Andrus of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce and no this isn't an error This is a repeat or a continuation of the work that was planned for the week of Apr. 29. The same work continues into another week. This is probably due to the fact that we have has so much wet weather lately or that it's a decent sized job that wouldn't be completed in a week.

So here's what you can plan on when driving to and from work, school etc. During the week of May 6, contractors will work on pouring new sidewalks and installing curbs on Bridge, Elm, Church and School Streets. The streets should remain open to traffic with police officers directing traffic when necessary. The town thanks you for your continued patience.

All inquiries can be directed to the Town’s Department of Public Works at (413) 528-0867, or via email to svandeusen@townofgb.org.

In addition, we also have construction work to report in the Town of Egremont for the week of May 6. Blacktop paving will take place on Boice Road on Tuesday, May 7 throughout the day. Be prepared for some road closures and delays. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Will Brinker, Office Clerk for The Town of Egremont at (413) 528-0182 ext. 17.