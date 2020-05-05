GB Extends Late Fee Waiver for Dog Licenses

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis and associated disruptions, the Town of Great Barrington has announced another extension of the late fee waiver for dog licenses. “Typically, we expect dog owners to license their pet by March 31st or incur a $10 late fee or a $25 late fee as of May 1st,” said Town Clerk Jennifer Messina. “Given the state of the world however, the Town Manager is extending the late fee deadline to May 31st. If your dog’s license is not renewed by this date, a $25 late fee will incur on June 1st.”

A dog license costs $5.00 per dog if it is spayed or neutered, and $15.00 for dogs that have not been spayed or neutered. Dog licenses can be renewed on the town website (as long as the dog’s rabies shot is current), by mail (Town Clerk, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230), or via the drop box, located in front of Town Hall.

For more information, contact the Town Clerk’s Office (413) 528-1619 Ext. 3.

