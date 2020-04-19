GB Extends Spring Property Tax Deadline

Great Barrington, MA - The Selectboard, at their Apr. 13 meeting, voted to extend tax payment deadlines and waive late charges on other taxes.

The deadline for the Spring 2020 property taxes has been extended from May 1, 2020 until Jun. 1, 2020, without penalty or interest.

Penalties and interest on sewer bills and excise taxes, which were due in early April, have been waived through Jun. 30, 2020.

The application deadline for a property tax exemption has been extended to Jun. 1, 2020.

Taxes and other town bills may be paid online, dropped at Town Hall’s outdoor drop box or mailed to Town Collector, Town Hall, 334 Main St., Great Barrington, MA, 01230.

Town Hall is presently closed to the public but town departments can be reached by phone or via email. Visit the Town of Great Barrington website for contact information.

