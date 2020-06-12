GB & Housatonic: Early Voting Applications are Now Available

From the Town of Great Barrington

Early voting by mail for the town’s June 30 Annual Town Election is now under way. Town residents are urged to take part by requesting an early voting application.

Early voters can avoid lines and social distancing concerns by submitting ballots by mail.

Today (Friday, June 12) is the voter registration deadline for both the June 30 election and the Annual Town Meeting, June 22 at 6 p.m., at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

For voter registration information, visit the state's online voter registration website page.

On Election Day, June 30, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., in-person voting takes place at the Great Barrington Fire Department for Precincts A, C and D, and at the Housatonic Community Center for Precinct B. In-person voters will be asked to wear a mask and keep a six-foot social distance.

To vote early by mail in the town election, residents must request an early voting application from the Town Clerk. The fillable application can be found online here or requested by phone from the Clerk’s office (413) 528-1619 ext 3.

The application can be emailed, faxed, or mailed back to the Town Clerk’s office, or placed in the Town Hall drop box in front of Town Hall.

To email a ballot application to the Clerk’s office, send a scan or photo of your completed application to jmessina@townofgb.org. Make sure your signature is visible.

Via regular mail, send to Town Clerk, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230.

By fax, send to (413) 528-1026.

Or, you may drop your application off at the Town Hall drop box.

Once a voter receives a voting ballot and completes the voting process, the ballot must be returned to Town Hall by regular mail or left in the drop box. Ballots cannot be emailed or sent via fax.

For questions about the early voting process, or any other voting related questions, contact the Town Clerk’s office, (413) 528-1619 ext. 3.