GB Libraries Begin Curbside Pickup This Friday

From the Town of Great Barrington

On Friday, Jun. 5, feeding your reading needs gets easier as Great Barrington Libraries will offer curbside pickup for books and other library materials at Mason and Ramsdell libraries.

Patrons may request material in several ways:

· By phone: (413) 528-2403

· By email: masonramsdell@gmail.com

· Visit bark.cwmars.org online. To order online, select Great Barrington Mason or Ramsdell from the online dropdown menu. Interlibrary lending is not yet available so orders are limited to Mason and Ramsdell items.

Patrons may pick up their books from Mason Library on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m., and from Ramsdell on Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m.

The library will pre-package your materials, label them with your name and include a receipt and due-date reminder. At Mason Library, packages will be available at an outdoor pickup table at the Dresser Avenue entrance, and at Ramsdell in the library vestibule.

For return materials, the book drops at both libraries are open and should be used for return. Return materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before recirculating. To return larger items, including items borrowed from the Library of Things at Ramsdell, please contact the library for instructions.

Materials checked out prior to the library closing are due by July 1. All fines are currently being waived for library material. Renewal of materials can be done by contacting the library or online.

Patrons are reminded to wear masks when picking up materials and to observe social distancing.