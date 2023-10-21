America’s Worst Small City to Live for 2023 is in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a top state to live in the country due to its great educational opportunities, rich history, beautiful four seasons, cultural activities and the list goes on and on. From the endless opportunities of things to do in the bigger cities like Boston, Worcester, and Springfield to the relaxing, laid-back atmosphere of the Berkshires, Massachusetts has something for everyone.

Some of the Best Small Cities to Live in America are Located in Massachusetts

Small towns are becoming a more popular lifestyle for potential homeowners. As a matter of fact, the Massachusetts towns of Lexington (#2), Milton (#7), and Melrose (#8) recently made it in the top 10 of the best small cities to live in America according to a 2023 WalletHub study.

The Worst Small City to Live in America is Also Located in Massachusetts

While some Massachusetts towns made it to the upper echelon of the best small cities to live in America, one town unfortunately didn't have that honor. According to a recent NewsBreak article which also examined the WalltHub study, it was reported that the town of Reading is the number 1 worst small city to live in America. Reading is located in Middlesex County, 16 miles north of Central Boston. The article listed a combination of factors for this finding including the town's high cost of living, lack of affordable housing options, Reading's limited job opportunities, overcrowded schools, and high property taxes to name a few. In addition, the article stated Reading received 38 points for affordability, 20 points for economic health, 206 points for education & health, 586 points for quality of Life, and 164 points for safety.

Don't Count the Charming Massachusetts Town Out; There are Plenty of Attractions You Don't Want to Miss

While Reading may not have received a high ranking in the study there are many attractions that draw people to the town including the Reading Autumn Street Fair, Jordan's IMAX Theater, Lake Quannapowitt, Reading Town Forrest, Beanstalk Adventure Ropes Course, Capt. Nathaniel Parker Red House and many more. Learn more about Reading today.

