A Free Event Takes Place At Hevreh Of Southern Berkshire Inc.

Author Beth Collins recently penned her latest novel entitled "A Grief Sublime" and her efforts have already earned her the recognition as a prolific speaker on the subjects of grief and rediscovery. She recently founded Keats and Company Publishers L-L-C as her mission guides her to publish works from a diverse group of new and established voices.

A recent book launch took place at Shakespeare and Company as she was touched by b the audience's engagement to her forum as every individual shared a story of a personal nature with her as a venue of over 200 people creates an intimate and tender atmosphere. The experience in her words was "sacred and important".

This journey began after the sudden passing of her husband of 30 years. Steve "Sproutman" Meyerowitz was a well-known celebrity in the Great Barrington area and an authority on healthy living. He also was an author who penned 10 books that also garnered popularity worldwide as his works have been translated into 11 different languages. His wife turned to writing and deemed it as a comfort zone as a mourning rite for a grieving widow transformed into a lyrical memoir that included excerpts of her childhood, marriage and resurrection as she was seeking conversation, re-connection and dialogue from those who attend her lectures and forums.

The former high school and drama teacher also found solace from some of her favorite poets in literature which include John Keats, Walt Whitman, Herman Melville and Emily Dickinson as she taught and educated her students at a Waldorf school on their timeless works and stressed the importance of fundamentals of conversation, reconnection and dialogue.

You can attend a free discussion featuring Beth Collins and Rabbi Neil Hirsch, who also moderates various broadcasts on the Sunday morning "Religious Round Table" program that airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on WSBS. She will read excerpts from her latest book and they will conduct a question and answer afterwards on Thursday, January 16th from 7 to 9 pm at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire Incorporated located on route 23 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Light refreshments will also be served afterwards.

