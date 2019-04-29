GB Little League Results for Saturday, Apr. 27

This past Saturday was a big day for local little league action. We have three outstanding games to recap.

Baba Louie's defeated Great Barrington Police by a score of 12 to one. The winning pitcher was Chris Paul. For Baba Louie's, Chris Paul had two doubles, Keegan Dargie had a double and Jack Bassaillon had two hits. Oliver Curtis came in and struck out the side to end the game. For Great Barrington Police, there was a double by Evert Pacheco and an RBI for Odin Sisco. In addition, there was nice pitching by Matt Lowe and Griffin Touponce.

In other Great Barrington Little League action. Berkshire Orthopedic Associates defeated Black Diamond. BOA had strong pitching from Greyson Beacco, Sean Warren and Jacob Kreis. Kreis combined for 12 strike outs and one hit. The offense was led by Parker Smith who went two for two with four runs. Sean Warren went three for three with three runs and three RBI's. Jacob Kreis went four for four with a double and four RBI's. Pitching for Black Diamond was Dominic Calautti. Jackson Heaton made his little league pitching debut. Sparky Blanchard was a defensive standout behind the plate while Gregory Kay had a hit and scored a run.

Elsewhere, Wheeler and Taylor defeated Aberdales on Saturday with a final score of 10-6. For Wheeler and Taylor, Brady Carpenter got the win. He pitched three strong innings while striking out eight. Cam Coon pitched three innings and had his first little league hit. For Aberdale's, Sean Frank went two for two with a home run. Orson Handel had a two RBI single in the fifth to bring the score to 6-5.

(Thanks to all of the coaches who sent in recaps for on-air and online use. If you would like to get a sports summary on the air and on our website, you can send those recaps to the following email addresses: jesse@wsbs.com and fun@wsbs.com and we will take care of the rest.)