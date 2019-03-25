GB Police Dept. K9 Unit Awarded Aftermath Services K9 Grant

From the Great Barrington Police Department

Aftermath Services LLC has awarded the Great Barrington Police Department K9 Unit with a $500 grant after the department was voted one of the winners of Aftermath’s annual K9 Grant.

Each year, Aftermath awards funding to law enforcement for existing or prospective K9 programs for safety equipment, training, and other expenses associated with maintaining a K9 unit.

Open to law enforcement organizations nationwide, Aftermath’s 8th Annual K9 Grant Competition involved over 3,000 agencies representing 48 states. Great Barrington’s K9 Unit finished 8th. During the nomination period Oct, 1 through Oct. 16, civilians and officers nominated departments to be voted on; votes were collected Oct. 18 through November 5th on the company’s website and Instagram page.

Over 280,000 votes were counted during the 16-day voting period. Fourteen grants totaling $20,000 were awarded this year.

(article images taken from the GB Police Department's Facebook page )