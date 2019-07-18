GB Police Officer Remains In Hospital

A Great Barrington police officer who was seriously injured after being struck by a car Friday afternoon is in stable condition.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that according to BMC spokesman, Michael Leary, the officer, 38-year-old Chad Shimmon, is being treated at the hospital. According to Police Chief William Walsh, Shimmon is being treated for leg and knee injuries.

Shimmon was struck by a car around 5 p.m. Friday, while he was responding to a call for assistance related to a disabled vehicle at East and Cottage streets. The incident remains under investigation.

(Article image taken from the Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page)