GB Police Officer Struck By Vehicle

From The Great Barrington Police Department

On Friday July 12, 2019 at 4:38 PM Great Barrington Police received a call reporting a disabled motor vehicle at the intersection of East Street and Cottage Street. Officer Chad Shimmon arrived on scene and was assisting while a local tow company was removing the vehicle. At 5:03 PM a police radio call was made reporting an officer had been struck by a vehicle. A 2011 Subaru Forester being driven by Sandra Sternberg, 84 of Greenwich Connecticut was turning off of Cottage attempting to travel on East Street when she struck the officer.

Great Barrington Fire and Southern Berkshire ambulance arrived on scene and the officer was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with a leg injury. Portions of East Street were closed for an hour while Great Barrington Police and Massachusetts State Police conducted an investigation. Great Barrington Police were assisted by area police departments from: Sheffield, Egremont, Stockbridge, New Marlborough, Monterey and Lenox.