GB Releases Mental Health and Wellness Kit

Great Barrington, MA — In an effort to provide residents with resources during a time of uncertainty, the Town of Great Barrington is pleased to release its Mental Health and Wellness Kit. This document provides resources and strategies for residents, connecting them with local, state, and national organizations and hotlines to support their emotional well-being.

“This is a stressful and difficult time for many members of our community,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. “Financial challenges, social isolation, and uncertainty about the future, can be overwhelming. It’s important to remember that we are all in this together and I commend our Health Department for their dedication in creating this important resource.”

The Mental Health and Wellness Kit is available on the town website by going here.

Town staff from the Health Department will update this document periodically as new information becomes available.

For questions, please contact the Health Department at 413-528-0680, or the Office of the Selectboard/Town Manager at 413-528-1619

(press release sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington for online and on-air use)