GB Rotary is Now Able to Feed 150 Families Each Week

On behalf of the students, teachers and the families of colonia Volcanes and surrounding areas, Great Barrington Rotary would like to thank the community for their very generous donation of $7,500 US to the club's Volcanes Food Bank.

Rotary is using the funds to feed 150 families each week with a dispensa (food package) which feeds a family of four for four weeks.

The contributions to the food bank is essential in order for the club to keep food on the tables of these families and help them get through the pandemic.

Great Barrington Rotary thanks you for your generosity and support.

