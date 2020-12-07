GB Rotary Lotto Cash Winners for 2020

Back in November, community members purchased Great Barrington Rotary Lotto Cash tickets/cards. There are 31 winners (1 everyday) during this month of December with various cash prize amounts and if you're really lucky, you can win more than once. The money raised from the sale of the Lotto Cash tickets goes directly toward Great Barrington Rotary projects.

The winners are announced each weekday morning on WSBS between 8:10 and 8:15. The Saturday, Sunday and Monday winners are announced on Monday mornings.

Below is a list of winners (along with the cash amounts) so far for 2020:

Dec. 1- Bob Nourse - $50

Dec. 2 - Brodie King of Sheffield, MA - $100.00

Dec. 3 - Kim Ferrusi of Ashley Falls, MA - $50.00

Dec. 4 - Abby Dahoney of Great Barrington, MA - $50.00

Dec. 5 - Michele Brooks of Great Barrington, MA - $50.00

Dec. 6 - Anne Hutchinson of Great Barrington, MA - $50.00

Dec. 7 - David Crane - $50.00

About Rotary

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in themselves.

What Rotary Does

Rotary members believe that they have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Their 35,000+ clubs work together to:

Promote peace

Fight disease

Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene

Save mothers and children

Support education

Grow local economies

You can get involved with Rotary by going here.

Make sure you keep checking back to view the latest winners and amounts.