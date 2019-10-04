GB Seeks Members for Disability Commission

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Selectboard is seeking five interested individuals to serve on the town's Commission on Disability. Three members shall be persons with disabilities, one of which may be an immediate family member of someone with a disability; one appointed or elected town official; and one member-at-large.

The purpose of the Commission is to coordinate or carry out programs in coordination with programs of the Massachusetts Office on Disability in order to bring about full and equal participation in all aspects of life in the Town of Great Barrington for people with disabilities.

Please send letters of interest to:

Mark Pruhenski, Town Manager

334 Main Street

Great Barrington, MA 01230 or

or email to: hkuziemko@townofgb.org by Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.