GB: Special Designated Shopping Hours
From the Town of Great Barrington
The Health Department has put together this list of special shopping hours for immune-compromised and senior (60+) shoppers in Great Barrington.
Aberdale's
1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, 7 days a week
Berkshire Co-Op Market
10 AM to 11 AM, 7 days a week
Big Y World Class Market
7 AM to 8 AM, 7 days a week
Big Y Pharmacy
7 AM to 8 AM, Monday thru Friday
9 AM to 10 AM Saturday and Sunday
Bizalion's Cafe and Market
10 AM to 11 AM, Sunday thru Thursday
9 AM to 10 AM, Friday and Saturday
CVS Pharmacy
8 AM to 9 AM, Monday thru Friday
9 AM to 10 AM Saturday and Sunday
Gorham and Norton
8 AM to 9AM Monday thru Saturday
Closed Sunday
Price Chopper Market 32
7AM to 8 AM, 7 days a week
Price Chopper Market 32 Pharmacy
7 AM to 8 AM, 7 days a week
Shiro Asian Market
11 AM to 12 PM, Monday thru Saturday
Closed Sunday
Walgreen's (formerly Rite Aid)
8 AM to 9 AM, Monday thru Friday
9 Am to 10 AM, Saturday and Sunday
If you are a retailer with special hours for seniors and would like to be listed in this resource please email apulver@townofgb.org.