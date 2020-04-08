GB: Special Designated Shopping Hours

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Health Department has put together this list of special shopping hours for immune-compromised and senior (60+) shoppers in Great Barrington.

Aberdale's
1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, 7 days a week

Berkshire Co-Op Market
10 AM to 11 AM, 7 days a week

Big Y World Class Market
7 AM to 8 AM, 7 days a week

Big Y Pharmacy
7 AM to 8 AM, Monday thru Friday
9 AM to 10 AM Saturday and Sunday

Bizalion's Cafe and Market
10 AM to 11 AM, Sunday thru Thursday
9 AM to 10 AM, Friday and Saturday

CVS Pharmacy
8 AM to 9 AM, Monday thru Friday
9 AM to 10 AM Saturday and Sunday

Gorham and Norton
8 AM to 9AM Monday thru Saturday
Closed Sunday

Price Chopper Market 32
7AM to 8 AM, 7 days a week

Price Chopper Market 32 Pharmacy
7 AM to 8 AM, 7 days a week

Shiro Asian Market
11 AM to 12 PM, Monday thru Saturday
Closed Sunday

Walgreen's (formerly Rite Aid)
8 AM to 9 AM, Monday thru Friday
9 Am to 10 AM, Saturday and Sunday

If you are a retailer with special hours for seniors and would like to be listed in this resource please email apulver@townofgb.org.

