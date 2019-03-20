GB Town Manager Final Candidate Interviews Details

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town Manager Search Committee has narrowed its field of candidates to three, and public interviews take place at Town Hall on Tuesday, Mar. 26 and Wednesday, Mar. 27. The public is invited. Interviews are scheduled for Tuesday, Mar, 26 at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar, 27 at 6:00 p.m. Each 60-minute interview will be followed by a 30-minute "meet and greet."

The candidates are:

Mark Pruhenski of Housatonic, who is town administrator in Richmond, former town administrator of Whately, and a past public health agent and special projects manager in Great Barrington.

Jonathan Edwards of Whately is a Whately selectman and principal of Pioneering Strategies, a consulting firm focusing on clean technology and start-ups; he has prior experience in the nonprofit and private sector.

Kenneth Walto of Dalton is the Dalton Town Manager. He has worked previously for the city of Pittsfield’s as commissioner of community development and for the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority as assistant to the administrator.

Candidates’ full resumes and the consultants’ report on each candidate are posted on the town website .

During interviews, each candidate will be presented with the same questions. Town residents wishing to submit questions for the candidates must do so no later than Friday, Mar. 22 at 5:00 p.m. Questions must be sent via email to the town’s consultant, Bernard Lynch at blynch@communityparadigm.com

The finalists were selected from a field of 22 applicants for the position.