GBPD Seeking Re-Accreditation

Chief Walsh is pleased to announce that a team of assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 to begin examining various aspects of the Great Barrington Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities.

Verification by the Assessment Team that the Department meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain state Accreditation -- a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession.

The Great Barrington Police Department was awarded state Accreditation in January 18, 2017. Accreditation status is awarded for a period of 3 years; therefore, we are seeking re-accreditation.

The Massachusetts Police Accreditation Program consists of 257 mandatory standards as well as 125 optional standards. In order to achieve accreditation status again, the Department must meet all applicable mandatory standards as well as 55% of the optional standards.

Achieving Accreditation is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. Anyone interested in learning more about this program is invited to call Chief Walsh, the Department’s Accreditation Manager.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on-air use)