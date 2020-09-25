GBPD Welcomes Three New Officers

The Great Barrington Police Department welcomes three new officers who recently graduated from the Reading Police Academy. Officers Connor Storti, Elias Casey and Brandon Hammer completed the rigorous and highly competitive six-month recruit training program.

“All three officers represented us very well and performed admirably while at the academy”, said Chief William Walsh”. “We’re happy to now have them on patrol.”

Casey had been a reserve officer with the department for several years and served very well in that capacity. He is a member of the Great Barrington Fire Department as well.

Hammer is a local resident who graduated from Westfield State University. He has worked in several areas and came to us well-regarded.

Connor Storti’s father is GBPD Sgt. Paul Storti. The younger Storti had been employed as the local parking enforcement officer. He is a graduate of Berkshire Community College.

Due to Covid-19 limitations, the academy graduation was closed to the public. The department held a small welcoming ceremony in front of the station on Sept. 18 to recognize their achievements.

About the Great Barrington Police Department

The GBPD is staffed by 16 full time and six part time Officers protecting the approximately 8,000 full time residents and tens of thousands of visitors to the Town each year. Officers handle over 15,000 calls for service annually and make in excess of 400 arrests. The Police Station, located at 465 Main Street, is staffed 24/7 by a Desk Officer who handles all dispatch functions for the Town, including answering 911 calls, dispatching the Fire Department and Southern Berkshire Ambulance along with handling walk-in traffic to the station.

