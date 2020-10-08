GB’s Winter Parking Ban Will be Here Soon

The Town of Great Barrington is reminding residents the town's winter parking ban will be implemented Nov. 15-Mar. 30, 2021.

The parking ban prohibits on-street parking between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in winter months. Any vehicles parked on town streets during these hours is subject to ticketing or towing, particularly during a winter storm.

Overnight parking is permitted in several downtown parking lots, including the Town Hall lot, Railroad Street's upper lot, the Castle Street lot and at the Mason Library. Signs will be installed in these areas indicating that overnight parking is allowed.