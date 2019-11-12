Get Creative During The Month Of November

A quartet of Paint and Sip events will be presented in Berkshire county:

The first session will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 1 to 3 pm at Berkshire Paint and Sip located at 305 North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts as you will learn to paint a splendid image of a snowman with a bird on a large 16 by 20 canvas or an authentic roofing slate tile with various sizes to choose from. Your $35 donation includes all painting materials, instruction and a light snack will all proceeds to benefit Sara Dinicola.

The second session will take place on Tuesday, November 19th from 6 to 8 pm at the Landing at Laurel Lake in Lee, Massachusetts as you will learn to create a seasonal image of Goose Pond on a larger 16 by 20 canvas. Your $40 donation includes all painting materials, snacks and wine as all proceeds will benefit The Landing at Laurel Lake Life Enrichment Memory Care Program.

The third session will feature a fund raiser for Lee's Head Start Class on Thursday, November 21st from 6 to 8 pm at the main headquarters of Berkshire Paint and Sip on North Street in Pittsfield as you will paint a terrific image of a colorful sunset on a larger 12 by 24 canvas. Your $35 donation includes all painting materials, snacks and non-alcoholic sips. Alcohol will not be permitted on the premises.

Finally, you can show your creative savvy on the final day of November and help out Mount Everett's Junior High School Class for their upcoming prom as you'll paint a unique seasonal image of a holiday pine forest on a large 16 by 20 canvas or on a hand made sign of reclaimed wood. The get together takes place from 1 to 3 pm at Mount Everett located at 491 Berkshire School Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts. Your $40 donation will include all painting materials, snacks and non-alcoholic sips. Again, alcohol is NOT permitted within the school grounds.

To reserve your spot on any of these or future classes, log on to Berkshire Paint and Sip's web site by going here.