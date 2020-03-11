More Chances To Get Creative During The Month Of March

In case you missed the last series of classes courtesy of Berkshire Paint and Sip, there are more opportunities that await you during the month of March. Here is the latest list:

A fund raiser to benefit The Chandler Young Veterans Association will take place on Thursday, March 19th from 6 to 8 pm at the VFW located at 7 Lyons Road in Nassau, New York. You will create an image of a colorful sunset on a large 16 by 24 canvas. Your $30 donation includes all painting materials and instruction. Snacks and sips will be available for purchase.

On Friday, March 20th a fund raiser takes place from 6 to 8 pm at The New Moon Lodge Masonic Temple to benefit The Angela Taylor Memorial Scholarship. You'll paint a spring mountain meadow on a hand made sign made from reclaimed wood in various sizes or on a large 16 by 20 canvas. Your $35 donation includes painting materials and snacks. BYOB and try your luck to win a nifty prize as a raffle will also be available as all proceeds help out a worthy cause.

On that same day, a fund raiser will be held from 6 to 8 pm at The Salisbury Town Grove located at 42 Ethan Allen Street in neighboring Lakeville, Connecticut with all proceeds to benefit The Housatonic Child Care Center. You will create a starry night on a 16 by 20 canvas. Your $35 donation includes all painting materials, snacks and wine.

A pair of fund raisers will be held at The Columbia Greene Humane Society in Hudson, New York. The first event will take place on Sunday, March 22nd from 1 to 3 pm as you will paint an image of sunshine dragon flies on a hand made sign made from various sizes of reclaimed wood or on a large 16 by 20 canvas. Your $35 donation includes all painting materials, snacks and wine. Staff members can save $15 by using code CGHSSTAFF at check out. On March 29th, it's a chance for youngsters 6 and up to get creative from 1 to 3 pm as they will paint a koala bear on a 16 by 20 canvas. Your 430 donation includes painting materials, snacks and sips. Proceeds from both of these get togethers will assist the newly refurbished animal shelter located just off route 66 in Columbia county.

Also on March 29th, the main location of Berkshire Paint and Sip on North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts will host a fund raiser to benefit Little Gems Therapeutic Riding as you will create an image of Pixie The Pony on a large 16 by 20 canvas. This event takes place from 2 to 4 pm and your $40 donation includes all painting materials and snacks.

They will wrap up the month in south county with a fund raiser on Tuesday, March 31st to benefit The Farmington River Regional School Kids lunch program. The 6 pm event begins at The Knox Trail Inn on East Otis Road in Otis, Massachusetts as you will paint an authentic Finch Birdhouse with a daisy design. Your $30 donation includes all painting materials. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Michelle Iglesias and Laura Wainwright recently discussed this line-up of classes on a recent Saturday Morning Chat with Ron Carson on WSBS as they will oversee instruction in various locations throughout the tri-state region. Reservations are suggested by logging on to Berkshire Paint and Sip's web site.