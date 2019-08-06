Paint, Sip And Help Out A Worthy Cause

An assortment of paint and sip fund raisers will take place in the tri-state region throughout the month of August as your participation will also assist charitable organizations within our listening area.

On Saturday, August 10th you can head on over to The Trinity UMC Social Hall on Ashley Falls Roads in the village of Ashley Falls as you will create an image of mama and baby giraffe on a large 16 by 20 canvas. Your $35 donation includes all painting materials, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with proceeds to benefit The Trinity United Methodist Church.

On Sunday, August 11th a session will be held at Bogie's Restaurant on South Main Street in Great Barrington as you will paint a mallard duck on a large 16 by 20 canvas. Your $35 donation will benefit The Beckwith Strong Relay For Life Team and includes instruction plus all painting materials.

A pair of events will take place on Saturday, August 24th as you will create a rainbow tree on a large 16 by 20 canvas at the friendly confines of The New Lebanon Library on route 20 in Columbia county. Your $35 donation includes all painting materials, light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with all proceeds to benefit the library in neighboring New York.

Later in the evening, head south to the Ancram Fire House on county route 7 in Ancram, New York as you will paint sunflowers in a vase on a authentic roofing slate tile or a hand made sign made from reclaimed wood. All proceeds will benefit The Ancram Ladies Auxiliary. This get together takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 pm as your $30 donation will include all painting materials, light snacks and a glass of wine.

You MUST pre-register for any or all of these events that will enhance your artistic creativity and your donation will assist towards the communities mentioned. Log on to Berkshire Paint and Sip's web site by going here or call Michelle Iglesias at (413) 205-8346.