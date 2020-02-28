Get Creative For the Month Of March

Berkshire Paint and Sip will host a variety of get-togethers all across the tri-state region as participants will exhibit their artistic creative abilities. All proceeds will go towards helping out a variety of organizations within our listening area. Here are some locations where you can participate in creating and painting your very own masterpiece:

Tuesday, March 3rd: A painting of spring birds on a 12 by 24 canvas at the Back Water Grille at Queechy Lake (just off route 295) in Canaan, New York from 6 to 8 pm. Your $35 donation will benefit The Berkshire Humane Society which also includes painting materials and instruction.

Wednesday, March 4th: A painting of a spring mountain meadow on a large 16 by 20 canvas at Jackson's Old Chatham House, 646 Albany Turnpike in Old Chatham, New York from 6 to 8 pm. Your $45 donation will assist Lady Red's Crush U-12 softball team and all painting materials will be provided along with instruction.

Thursday, March 5th: A painting of an Irish flowering pot on a hand made sign made from reclaimed wood on a large 16 by 20 canvas at Berkshire Paint and Sip's main location, 305 North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Your $35 donation benefits The Irish Sister City Group and will include all painting materials and snacks.

Saturday, March 7th: A painting of a monogrammed pine forest on a hand made sign made from reclaimed wood at Berkshire Paint and Sip's main location in Pittsfield from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Your $40 donation goes toward Team Gavin which assists children with disabilities and includes all painting materials and snacks.

Sunday, March 8th: You will create an image of a sunflower on a reclaimed wood, hand-made serving tray from 1 to 3 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church on route 9 in Valatie, New York. Your $35 donation will help out The Tri-Village Seniors and includes all painting materials and instruction. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Alcoholic beverages will not be permitted in the premises.

Friday, March 13th: You will paint an inspired image of Sheffield Big Elm on a large 16 by 20 canvas from 6 to 8 pm at Bogie's Restaurant on route 7 in Great Barrington. Your $35 donation benefits the Mount Everett Regional High School's bowling team and includes all painting materials and instruction. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Sunday, March 15th: A unique undersea turtle silhouette will take center stage as you will exhibit your completed work on a large 16 by 20 canvas. This get together takes place from 2 to 4 pm at Mount Everett High School, 491 Berkshire School Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts as your $35 donation will assist in funding an upcoming trip to The Galapagos Islands and includes painting materials, snacks and non-alcoholic sips. Alcohol is not permitted.

More events will be held during the second half of the month and we'll keep you posted in a future article. Reservations are required by logging on to Berkshire Paint and Sip's web site. A reminder: Berkshire Paint & Sip Instructors Michelle Iglesias and Laura Wainwright will join Ron Carson for a special "Leap Year" Saturday morning chat between 8:45 and 9 am on YOUR Home Town Station as they will bring you detailed information on all upcoming classes.