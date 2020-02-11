Your Chance to Get Creative And Help Out A Worthy Cause

Berkshire Paint and Sip located at 305 North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts will present a series of Paint and Sip sessions as they will host a get-together on Saturday, February 22nd from 6 to 8 pm with all proceeds to benefit Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park in Australia, an area that was impacted by the recent wildfires. You will paint the image of a koala bear with your choice of color background on a 16 by 20 canvas. A $35 donation includes all painting materials and snacks.

The North Street location will also present a fund raiser on Sunday, February 23rd from 3 to 5 pm with all proceeds to benefit ROPE (The Rights of Passage and Empowerment) for an upcoming trip to Ghana. You will paint the distinctive image of Baobab trees on a 16 by 20 canvas. Your $40 donation includes all painting materials and snacks, BYOB.

Close out the month of February for a fund raiser on Friday, February 28th from 6 to 8 pm to benefit the VFW Post 8348 as you will create a beautiful image entitled "Lily Of The Valley" on a 16 by 20 canvas. This event will be held at the VFW on 800 South Main Street (route 7) in Great Barrington. Your $35 donation includes all painting materials and complimentary snacks. Beverages will also be available for purchase.

And you can kick off the month of March by attending a fund raiser in neighboring Columbia county to benefit The Berkshire Humane Society on Tuesday, March 3rd from 6 to 8 pm at The Backwater Grille located at 42 Queechy Lake Drive, just off route 295 in Canaan, New York. You'll paint the image of spring birds on a branch on a large 12 by 24 canvas. Your $35 donation includes all painting materials and instruction.

Art instructors Michelle and Laura will guide you through this creative process and these get-togethers are a great way to interact with your neighbors in our tri-state region. To reserve your spot, call (413) 205-8346 OR log on to the Berkshire Paint & Sip website by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Berkshire Paint and Sip for on-air and on-line usage)