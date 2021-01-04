Get Fit for Free and Win Some Prizes

Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering a new free fitness and wellness program: New Year Renew! Registration is now open and as noted in a media release from Berkshire South there are many ways to participate.

Executive Director of Berkshire South, Jenise Lucy made the following statement:

We know this has been a hard year, and with so many responsibilities pressing on you from every direction in so many new ways we want to help you recharge,” said Jenise Lucey, executive director of Berkshire South. “This is the moment for self-care and self-reflection. This is a moment to reYOU. We care about your health so much that we are inviting you to this challenge.

Participants who earn the most points during the program win prizes to the Center: a one month membership for yourself & a friend, one free personal training session, BSRCC face masks, and a two-week trial membership.

One way to earn New Year Renew points is to participate in a free nutrition seminar offered by Stephanie MacLeay via Zoom on Jan. 13, from 5:30-6:30 pm. The seminar teaches how to set clear intentions and break through self-limiting beliefs so that you can achieve your health goals with confidence.

You can join the seminar by going here.

Meeting ID: 839 7165 5307

Passcode: Health5!

New Year Renew runs through Jan. 15. You can register and learn how to earn points by going here.

About Berkshire South Regional Community Center

Berkshire South Regional Community Center is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization open to all, regardless of ability to pay. The center's mission is to build a sense of community and common purpose throughout the region, and to enhance the recreational, educational, cultural, health and social well-being of the residents of the Southern Berkshires.

