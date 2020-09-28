Getting Your Marijuana…Home Delivered?

According to a story reported on by WWLP/22 News in Springfield, the Cannabis Control Commission finally filled in the blanks last week of its long-discussed marijuana home delivery rules, agreeing upon a framework that creates two types of delivery licenses and settling on a timeline that would have new cannabis industry rules in place in about a month.

The CCC adopted draft delivery regulations this past Thursday that would create two distinct delivery license types: a “limited delivery license” that would allow an operator to charge a fee to make deliveries from CCC-licensed retailers and dispensaries, and a “wholesale delivery license” that would let an operator buy marijuana wholesale from cultivators and manufacturers and store it in a warehouse.

Last month, commissioners voted to allow delivery companies to source the marijuana and products they offer for delivery from CCC-licensed cultivators and product manufacturers on a wholesale basis. That policy decision manifested itself Thursday in the form of the new wholesale delivery license type.

Operators that hold a wholesale delivery license would be required to maintain a secure warehouse that meets all of the CCC’s existing requirements for security and storage of marijuana. The warehouse must also have a loading dock where delivery vehicles can be securely loaded.

The draft delivery regulations establish a $1,500 application fee for both delivery license types, along with a $5,000 annual license fee for limited delivery licensees and a $10,000 annual license fee for wholesale delivery licensees.

The CCC agreed to waive the application fee and first-year license fee for limited delivery licensees and to reduce the fees by half in the second year.

Home delivery of marijuana has long been allowed under the state’s medical marijuana program, and advocates pushed for a delivery-only license in the recreational market arguing that it will help level the playing field between large corporations and small businesses because the barriers to entry for delivery are typically far less burdensome than those for retail licenses.

The CCC will soon open a public comment period on the draft delivery regulations and Chairman Steven Hoffman said he expects the commission to consider feedback and vote to finalize the delivery regulations on Oct. 20.

There is much more to the story and you can check it out by visiting WWLP's website here and we thank them for the info.