As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Good news everyone: National Ghost Hunting Day is next Saturday which leaves us all ample time to prepare. Whether you're just curious about ghost hunting or looking to up your already well-seasoned paranormal investigations these key pieces of equipment are sure to lead you to a haunting good time.

Amazon

First things first: dowsing rods have been used for millennia by people trying to tap into the energy emitted by certain objects and are still used today in paranormal investigations. Though they require more practice than their digital counterparts, the enclosed instructions with this simple kit will get you on track in no time.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2M38wfx

Amazon

This EMF sensor is an outstanding tool for the novice ghost hunter. It's compact and simple to operate but still sensitive enough to detect the small and distinct electromagnetic energy fluctuations that are frequently sought out at haunted locations. Honestly, when it comes down to price, this little sensor is the one to start with.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/30afpWi

Amazon

The world of EMF meters is vast, indeed, but this fully digital option is a common go-to for many ghost hunters. A bit more in-depth (and definitely a lot more digital) than the Ghost Meter featured above but still just as simple to use. If you're a little skeptical and prefer a more analog option, this K2 KII EMF Meter is just as reliable.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2LC3CY9

Amazon

Kind of along the same lines as a handheld EMF meter, this REM Pod is different in that you can set it down and it will alert you to spirit activity around it via LED lights and an audible tone thanks to its telescopic antenna, freeing your hands up for other ghost hunting equipment and activities.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2LBg2iP

Amazon

The creme de la creme of spirit communication detection! By setting the device to an AM or FM band at a rapid rate of speed, spirits are encouraged to manipulate the energy of the audio fragments to form words to answer questions posed by the investigators. So spooky! This exact configuration has been used by Zak Bagans of Ghost Adventures so if it's good enough for a popular spooky show it's definitely good enough for your ghost hunt.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2O84m8Y

Amazon

When you're trying to capture audio recordings of a disembodied spirit (lovingly called an EVP which stands for Electronic Voice Phenomena) this multitrack recorder is the one for the job. Thanks to advanced microphones, a super-low noise floor you and powerful playback, you're sure to pick up plenty of sounds otherwise undetected by the human ear. It is pricey, however, so feel free to start with a more run-of-the-mill digital voice recorder paired with some reliable headphones to further research your findings.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2QhxRrI

Amazon

This impressive little camcorder comes with an infrared flashlight, night vision capability, 32GB SD card, high definition wide-angle lens, an extra superpower battery and built-in Wi-Fi for remote viewing and downloading (which really comes in handy when you're ghost hunting in an abandoned space). This little powerhouse piece of equipment is well worth the investment even if it never actually goes on a ghost hunt.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/32PNpnM

Amazon

PerfectPrime IR0001 Infrared Thermal Imager & Visible Light Camera A digital thermometer is a great thing to have for lots of reasons but especially for a ghost hunt so you can pinpoint temperature fluctuations that could indicate an otherworldly presence. This particular model is extra useful thanks to the infrared thermal imager that quickly turns a thermal image into an easily-digestible visional image for better identification.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2LCmNkI

Amazon

If you're feeling overwhelmed with all of this nerdy equipment you'll be happy to know that this convenient starter kit exists. It comes with everything you'll need for a hunt including an EMF meter, a Portable Motion Sensor (to detect motion in complete darkness), an EVP Recorder, Infrared Thermometer, a Geo-phone (to monitor unseen vibrations), a how-to book and a convenient carrying case to keep it all together.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2O6XPv9