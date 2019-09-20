Start Your Weekend With Mary Ann & 1st Take

If you have not yet seen Mary Ann Palermo and 1st Take perform at various venues throughout our tri-state region, what are you waiting for. On this final weekend of summer, you have a chance to see this locally based quartet as they will perform LIVE tonight at The Gateway Inn & Restaurant on Walker Street in Lenox, Massachusetts. Showtime is set for 7:30 pm.

Mary Ann's stunning vocals will surely move your soul as she shows a true passion for her craft while performing various selections in the realm of jazz, funk, rock and let's not forget the BEST in rhythm and blues. They also have a preview of new musical selections from their upcoming 2nd CD which is scheduled for release later this year.

Along side Mary Ann is a trio of beloved area performers also known as 1st Take which features Steve Elling on guitar, Steve Dietemann on bass guitar and drummer Peter Coombs. Look out for a terrific rendition of Sade's "The Sweetest Taboo" (my personal favorite as she always performs this song for yours truly while in attendance).

Log on to the Gateway's web site by going here for more information on their daily menu items and you can also make reservations for an overnight stay (or two) at their spacious location in the beautiful Berkshires. Come on over and have a great dinner and sample their awesome desserts while being entertained at the same time. Now that's what I call a GREAT combination!