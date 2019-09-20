The Community is in Khali’s Corner

Last week we published a post regarding Lee Founder's Day and specifically Dresser Hull in Lee holding a raffle and selling tickets as every dollar raised from the raffle would be going toward the Ali and Lisa Zabian family. Khali Zabian was struck by a vehicle this past August and she suffered some serious life threatening injuries. You can read more details about the accident by going here.

There is no doubt the community is in the Zabian's corner as they are supporting and championing for Khali's recovery. The raffle raised over $10,000 for Khali and her family. In an email sent to WSBS, this is what Dresser Hull said about the money raised.

To our tremendously caring and generous community, we offer our heartfelt thanks. Whether you liked our posts or shared them with your friends, bought a raffle ticket or five (or more), or made a donation, you helped to raise more than $10,000 for Khali Zabian's family, to help with her recovery. Thank you all so very much.

If you still want to donate to the Zabian family, Salmon Run Fish House is hosting Dine to Donate where every Sunday now through December, 20% of the total of your bill will go to Khali toward her recovery. This is good for dine in or take out.

(article image taken from Dresser Hull's Facebook page)