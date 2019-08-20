Go Back To The 80s in Springfield

Get ready for synthesizers, big hair and big fun as the Back To The 80s show featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, and Missing Persons will be performing at The Big E in Springfield.

Founded by hairdressers Mike Score and Frank Maudsley, A Flock of Seagulls is back together twenty years later with live shows in the US, UK, Asia, South America and Mexico. After releasing their first album in 1982, their first hit song Space Age Love Song, was featured in Columbia Pictures’ 2001 film, “Not Another Teen Movie.” Their single, I Ran, is the song for which they will be remembered by most Americans. Their album track D.N.A won a Grammy Award in 1983 for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

Created in 1982, Naked Eyes was almost immediately signed to EMI and began recording at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. Pete Byrne and Rob Fisher’s shared love for the music of Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix led to their first cover Always Something There to Remind Me, which exploded into the Top Ten on the Billboard Hot 100 in the summer of 1983. Self-penned Promises, Promises and When The Lights Go Out led them to massive U.S. radio airplay and an almost constant presence on MTV.

Known as a must-see band among the Los Angeles live music crowd in the 80s, Missing Persons recorded their first song, Mental Hopscotch, which made its way to #1 on the local radio station KROQ-FM. The self-promoted EP sold 7,000 copies. After releasing their first full-length album, “Spring Session M,” it went gold and peaked at #17 on the charts.

(press release sent to WSBS from The Big E for online and on-air use)